BLM supporters confront Marshall at campaign event in Manhattan

Congressman Roger Marshall stops in MHK on his campaign tour
Congressman Roger Marshall stops in MHK on his campaign tour
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday morning brought numerous people out to Longs Park in Manhattan, hoping for a chance to talk to Congressman Roger Marshall about his priorities in his bid for the republican nomination for Senate.

Both supporters and those who were seeking more answers attended the event, which was scheduled from 9:30 am to 10:10 am, for residents to listen to Dr. Marshall, and have a chance to ask questions.

After having a couple supporters speak, Dr. Marshall addressed the crowd about the importance of agriculture to Kansas, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, before asking the crowd if they had any questions.

Marshall addressed questions from two individuals before stating he had run out of time, and thanked the crowd for coming.

Another member of the crowd asked for Marshall’s opinion on use of force against protesters in Washington, D.C., that question was not directly answered.

“Every life is infinitely valuable to me, I don’t take…I don’t see skin color. I never once took care of a person, said ‘what is their skin color?’ I took an oath to take care of people.”

Congressman Roger Marshall says.

“Being that person that says ‘I don’t see color’ therefore, I’m not a racist…this is a matter of recognizing that there is racism…and this is a matter of…of rectifying that.” BLM-MHK movement, supporters, Kim Zito says while holding her son, Charlie.

Congressman Marshall left Manhattan to continue his multi-stop tour across Kansas ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

