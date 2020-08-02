A missing photo album dated back to 1971 found in flood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka woman found a photo album near 26th Drive and High Avenue that had been washed away from the flood.

A photo album dated back to 1971 was an item that Deborah Dalton found near Shunga drive from Thursday’s flood.

“After the flood waters that started to recede in this neighborhood, I got my bicycle out and started to poke around and I just found it at the corner of 26th and High,” Deborah Dalton said. “I knocked on a few doors, but either people weren’t home or it wasn’t theirs.”

Deborah then posted the photo album on Facebook, hoping to return it back to its owner.

“I wanted to get it back home, because there are baby pictures, there Christmas pictures, vacation pictures, they deserve to go home, their precious memories to people.”

She says she was hoping to find any names on the photos that could help return it, but she found something else instead.

“They came in this old photo album, which was completely destroyed, it was soaked,” she explained. “So I carefully took them out to lay them out and let them dry and I was doing that I noticed that there was writing on some back of them that had, that were dated to 1971.”

Deborah says memories like these should be kept.

“Honestly I was really afraid because what if someone hasn’t digitized these, they are gone,” she said. “Their all special events, their happy memories and I’m afraid that if they don’t get home they’re going to be lost.”

Deborah says she’s been receiving calls from people claiming the photo album and she hopes it returns to the right home.

Deborah says if these photos look familiar to you, you can contact her at: (785)-331-8927 or at deborahdaltonwriter@gmail.com.

