Topeka Police arrest three people in ongoing narcotics investigations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrested three people following a series of narcotics search warrants Friday.

The warrants were related to ongoing narcotics investigations and were served at three locations: 500 block of NE Winfield, 1200 block of SW Fillmore and 1300 block of SW Harrison.

Mercedes Moore, 29, and Isaac Craney, 29, were both arrested on charges of Distribution of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

Tracy Smith, 58, was also arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.