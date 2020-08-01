Advertisement

Topeka Police arrest three people in ongoing narcotics investigations

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrested three people following a series of narcotics search warrants Friday.

The warrants were related to ongoing narcotics investigations and were served at three locations: 500 block of NE Winfield, 1200 block of SW Fillmore and 1300 block of SW Harrison.

Mercedes Moore, 29, and Isaac Craney, 29, were both arrested on charges of Distribution of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

Tracy Smith, 58, was also arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few storms possible late this afternoon

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the lower 80s today with a slight chance of late afternoon storms.

News

Sinkhole forms under Topeka home after heavy rains

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A sinkhole formed under a Topeka home in the College Hill neighborhood after Thursday afternoon’s heavy rain.

News

Drive-in-turned-Walmart goes full circle, plans to open drive-in theater

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The store posted on Facebook Friday night that for the first time in more than 35 years, you’ll be able to sit in your car and watch a movie on a big screen on the property!

News

Topeka girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Mavis Malone, 2, recently had bilateral cochlear implants

Latest News

News

Mavis marvels at sounds of world around her

Updated: 9 hours ago
Mavis Malone, 2, recently had bilateral cochlear implants

News

Shawnee Co. holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers Saturday.

News

Newman Regional reopening drive-through testing, respiratory clinic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Emporia's hospital is reopening its COVID-19 test collection site and respiratory clinic next week.

News

COVID-19 stresses importance of emergency funds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping a pile of emergency funds.

Local

3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

News

K-State physicists take stop-action images of light-driven molecular reaction

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University physicists have taken stop-action images of light-driven molecular reactions.