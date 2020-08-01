Advertisement

Topeka girl hears world around her for first time

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two-year-old Mavis Malone brings a lovable laugh and sparkling smile to a world she’s largely experienced without hearing it.

Parents Casey and Ahmadd Malone became concerned not long after Mavis was born.

“She wouldn’t even react,” Casey recalls. “She wouldn’t do anything until she actually turned her head to look at me, and I would startle her.”

It was very different from how big brothers Cain and Ronin acted as babies. After seeing doctors in Topeka, the family was referred to Children’s Mercy for a slew of tests. She was diagnosed with EVA, or englarged vestibular aqueducts. The condition leads to severe and total hearing loss.

Last fall, Mavis was outfitted with hearing aids. They seemed to work - at first, but not for long.

“(The doctor found) her right ear was severe to profound hearing loss, so the hearing aid was basically doing nothing for her,” Casey said.

After discussing options, two weeks ago, Mavis underwent surgery to have cochlear implants in both ears. The electronic devices bypass the damaged portion of the ear to deliver sound signals right to the auditory nerve.

After time to heal, Thursday they were activated. Video shows Mavis looking around, then covering her face with her hands before breaking into a big smile and giving her mom a hug.

“It was wild,” Casey said. “You could tell when she finally heard me. I’m like, ‘Ah! You can hear me!’ Not that she said anything, you could just see it in her eyes and she had a smile from ear to ear.”

A day later, it’s an adjustment, with keeping the devices attached, and judging Mavis’ reactions.

“I think it’s overwhelming. It’s a lot of noise all at once,” Casey said, adding she already can tell when Mavis is simply ignoring them!

Her brothers are ready to guide her through.

“I’m really happy that she can hear now,” Cain said.

“I’m happy that my sister can hear, and I love her,” Ronin added.

With that kind of support, Mavis is ready to cross any obstacle in her path.

“I don’t have words,” Casey said. “She can do anything.”

Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sinkhole forms under Topeka home after heavy rains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A sinkhole formed under a Topeka home in the College Hill neighborhood after Thursday afternoon’s heavy rain.

News

Drive-in-turned-Walmart goes full circle, plans to open drive-in theater

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The store posted on Facebook Friday night that for the first time in more than 35 years, you’ll be able to sit in your car and watch a movie on a big screen on the property!

News

Mavis marvels at sounds of world around her

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mavis Malone, 2, recently had bilateral cochlear implants

News

Shawnee Co. holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers Saturday.

Latest News

News

Newman Regional reopening drive-through testing, respiratory clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Emporia's hospital is reopening its COVID-19 test collection site and respiratory clinic next week.

News

COVID-19 stresses importance of emergency funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping a pile of emergency funds.

Local

3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

News

K-State physicists take stop-action images of light-driven molecular reaction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University physicists have taken stop-action images of light-driven molecular reactions.

News

Social media post helps Topeka dealership find stolen car

Updated: 5 hours ago
13 News at Six

KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp