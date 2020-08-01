Study shows Kansans may be lazy lockdowners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study done by EzvidWiki shows that Kansans watched an average of 458 hours of TV during lockdown.

EzvidWiki says it recently conducted a study of the states watching the most TV during COVID-19 lockdowns, and Kansans watch about 42 hours per week.

The study shows Kansans have done 33% less exercise during the pandemic which correlates with increased TV consumption. However, Vermont residents admit to doing 67% less exercise compared to Minnesotans who only do 16% less.

According to EzvidWiki, 17% of Kansans admit to becoming addicted to TV during COVID-19 lockdowns and 57% say they will continue the habit of watching television at nights even after things return to normal.

The study even shows that parents are even becoming laxer about TV usage as 59% decided it was easier to let children watch TV than try to stop them from fighting and 46% of adults say they have even watched TV during work hours.

To read the full study or see where other states fall visit EzvidWiki.com.

