Sinkhole forms under Topeka home after heavy rains

Sinkhole in Topeka
Sinkhole in Topeka(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole formed under a Topeka home in the College Hill neighborhood after Thursday afternoon’s heavy rain.

The owner of the home, Cara Rethman says heavy rains washed out an old well that she never knew was in the yard.

Part of her foundation is missing, leaving a portion of her home unsupported.

“I looked over and half of my house was not supported by anything,” Rethman said. “The well, from rainwater collapsed. So now I have a giant sinkhole.”

She spent day pumping out water from the well in order to make repairs.

