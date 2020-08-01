Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Pratt man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jim Flummerfelt, 79, of Pratt.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pratt Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Pratt man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Pratt Police Department say they are looking for James “Jim” E. Flummerfelt, 79, of Pratt.

According to officials, Jim is a white male, 6ft. 1 in. tall, about 180 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

The Pratt Police Department says it was asked to conduct a welfare check on Flummerfelt on July 30, at 2 p.m. after his significant other was admitted to Pratt Regional Medical Center and then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The PPD says Flummerfelt has dementia and is worried he may try to drive to Wichita.

Officers say they made contact with Flummerfelt around 2:10 p.m. and he was alert during questioning. They say around 3 p.m. Flummerfelt was then seen leaving his residence in a gold 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kansas license plate, 399AUK.

The departments are asking anyone that sees Flummerfelt or his vehicle to immediately call the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551.

