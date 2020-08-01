Advertisement

Shawnee Co. looking to hire 911 dispatchers

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 1, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center is hiring!

The sheriff’s office held its first ever open interviews on Saturday for the available 911 dispatcher positions.

They offer benefits, paid vacation and a starting pay of nearly $16 an hour.

Communications Director, Melanie Bergers, said COVID-19 has made the hiring process more difficult.

She said holding the open interviews gives them a chance to get in front of good candidates and explain the job.

“This is an extraordinary place to work,” she said, “Being a 911 dispatcher is a career that is really like none other. They get to help people every single day, they take upwards of 100 calls every shift, so it’s really extraordinary what they do.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s open interviews, the sheriff’s office will hold another at the end of August.

All you need to bring is a photo ID and a resume with three references.

For more information email the Shawnee County Communications Recruitment Supervisor, Melanie Hasselman at Melanie.Hasselman@snco.us.

