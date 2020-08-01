Shawnee Co. holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is holding open interviews for 911 dispatchers Saturday.

They offer health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits; paid vacation, holidays, and sick leave, and a starting pay of $15.97 an hour.

The interviews are happening at the sheriff’s office at 320 S Kansas Ave. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone interested will need to bring a photo ID and an updated resume with three references.

