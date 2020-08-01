Advertisement

Overland Park ranks 14th best place to rent in nation

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study of the Best & Worst Places to Rent in America has shown that Overland Park ranks 14th best in the nation.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a study of the Best & Worst Places to Rent in America and it found that Overland Park ranks 14 out of 182 cities, while Wichita ranks 63 and Kansas City ranks 97.

WalletHub says due to COVID-19 rents have experienced “pandemic pricing,” which is a drop to attract new customers in a cloudy market. It says it has compared over 180 rental markets based on 24 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life which include differences between rental rates and mortgage payments, historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability.

The study shows that Overland Park ranks 37 in rental and market availability and 32 in quality of life. It also shows Wichita ranks 17 for rental and market availability but 157 in quality of life while Kansas City ranks 55 for rental and market availability and 134 for quality of life.

According to the study, Overland Park ranks fourth for most affordable rentals.

WalletHub says the top five cities to rent in are Bismarck, Nd., Lewiston, Me., Lincoln, Ne., Rapid City, Sd., and Portland, Me. while the five worst cities to rent in are Hialeah, Fl., Huntington, Wv., Memphis, Tn., Cleveland, Oh., and Detroit, Mi.

To read the full study or see where other cities fall visit WalletHub.com

