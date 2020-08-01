Advertisement

Newman Regional reopening drive-through testing, respiratory clinic

A drive-through coronavirus test
A drive-through coronavirus test
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia's hospital is reopening its COVID-19 test collection site and respiratory clinic next week. 

Newman Regional Health says it expects an increase in patients this fall and winter. The drive-through testing site will be open by appointment Monday-Friday in its previous location at Entrance G. The tests are only done for medical necessity and require an order from a healthcare provider.

The respiratory clinic also is by appointment Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. It’s for those with symptoms of cold, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. 

