New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cars lined the street outside New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka Saturday for their monthly food pantry.

Harvesters provides all the food, while members of the church volunteer to distribute it to those in need.

Families received corn, potatoes, bread, milk and a box full of fresh vegetables.

Terri Brownsnell with New Mount Zion Baptist Church said each month they feed about 150 families through the mobile distribution.

She said, ”In order for us to talk about church stuff, we actually have to be about God’s business. So, to feed the community is what we’re doing trying to be Christ-like every day and if we got it and someone is in need, we’re supposed to share.”

New Mount Zion’s mobile food pantry takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Brownsnell also invited the community to visit their church. They hold a parking lot service on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The service is also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.

