Advertisement

New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution

New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution monthly.
New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution monthly.(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cars lined the street outside New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka Saturday for their monthly food pantry.

Harvesters provides all the food, while members of the church volunteer to distribute it to those in need.

Families received corn, potatoes, bread, milk and a box full of fresh vegetables.

Terri Brownsnell with New Mount Zion Baptist Church said each month they feed about 150 families through the mobile distribution.

She said, ”In order for us to talk about church stuff, we actually have to be about God’s business. So, to feed the community is what we’re doing trying to be Christ-like every day and if we got it and someone is in need, we’re supposed to share.”

New Mount Zion’s mobile food pantry takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Brownsnell also invited the community to visit their church. They hold a parking lot service on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The service is also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

News

USDA funds precision planter research at K-State

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has funded technology research for precision planters at K-State.

News

USDA investigates market after Holcomb, Kan., Tyson plant closure

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has released a report discussing ongoing boxed beef and fed cattle prices and the landscape of the market after the closure of the Tyson plant in Holcomb, Kan.

News

Study shows Kansans may be lazy lockdowners

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by EzvidWiki shows that Kansans watched an average of 458 hours of TV during lockdown.

News

Shawnee Co. looking to hire 911 dispatchers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center is hiring!

Latest News

News

Kansas ranks second most irresponsible state during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by the Truth About Insurance shows Kansas is the second most irresponsible state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

KU study shows LGBTQ candidates continue to succeed despite hostility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent University of Kansas study shows LGBTQ legislative candidates are continuing to succeed despite an era of hostility.

News

Overland Park ranks 14th best place to rent in nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study of the Best & Worst Places to Rent in America has shown that Overland Park ranks 14th best in the nation.

News

$15 million in grants for socially disadvantaged, veteran farmers, ranchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is making $15 million in funding opportunities available to support socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers.