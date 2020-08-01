Advertisement

KU study shows self-assured daughters reduce moms’ distress

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas study is showing that self-assured daughters reduce the psychological stress of feminist mothers.

The University of Kansas says a recent study was conducted by Alesia Woszidlo, associate professor of communication studies, and her University of Georgia co-authors Analisa Arroyo and Anastacia Janovec. The school says the results of their study surveying data from 169 mother-daughter pairs of college-age daughters and middle-age mothers were published in the journal Communication Monographs.

Woszidlo says the study established the following:

  • The feminist attitudes of the mothers and daughters,
  • Their willingness to stand up for themselves — despite causing potential discomfort — in all sorts of relationships, which the authors of the study term “voice”
  • Their positive well-being, as well as the distress they felt in their daily lives.

Woszidlo says she and her co-authors are building on past research that shows psychological distress arises in women as a result of social expectations placed on them to establish and maintain close relationships. She says this event can be summed up in the phrase “silencing the self.”

The researchers say they expected feminist attitudes would be directly associated with positive psychological outcomes as well as one’s voice helping explain the relationship. They say they didn’t expect how important daughters’ voices would be in explaining their own and their mothers’ psychological outcomes.

“One of the things that we find particularly interesting is that a mother’s feminist attitude is associated with their daughter’s greater likelihood to voice, which, in turn, is associated with the daughter’s and mother’s reduced psychological distress,” Woszidlo said.  

“This suggests that holding a feminist attitude discourages the act of self-silencing and instead engages one’s voice, and consequently may result in less distress. Our results found this occurring on a dyadic level – meaning feminist mothers were experiencing positive psychological outcomes as a result of their daughters voicing up in their personal relationships.”

Woszidlo says the research theorizes that because young women that were part of the study are part of the fourth wave of feminism, often blurring public and private activism through the use of the internet and social media, it may be possible their voice is given more space to be heard, something that earlier waves of feminism may have been denied.

The authors say the significant relationships among feminist attitudes, voice and psychological outcomes have great implications for other groups of people that have been socialized to silence their voice and similar studies that examine associations between voice and well-being could be done with other marginalized populations.

“As an interpersonal communication scholar, I am fascinated by how people’s attitudes and personality are associated with the ways they communicate in their relationships, as well as, in this case, psychological outcomes,” Woszidlo said. “Voice is such a powerful variable and kind of an unstudied one when we look at quantitative communication research. It could really help us understand how communication in our personal relationships affects not only ourselves in positive ways, but others, as well.”

KU says the mother-daughter feedback loop of good feelings has the potential to reach out even further.

“As opposed to customary public and strategic actions (e.g., protests), investigating voice within close relationships offers the potential for challenging social justice issues in an immediate, intimate and impactful way,” write the authors. “Such relational/micro-level changes not only bode well for the individual and her well-being but they likely contribute to potential changes in others around her as well. That is, the cumulative effect of women asserting their voices is likely to contribute to broader social changes.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU student awarded AAUW International Fellowship

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas graduate student in architecture has been awarded the AAUW International Fellowship.

News

Kansas has 29th best school systems in nation

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study shows that Kansas comes in at 29th in the nation for best school systems.

News

Kansas City 33rd most educated city in nation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study shows Kansas City is the 33rd most educated city in the U.S.

News

Kansans looking to move after pandemic restrictions lift

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by Unclutterer.com shows about 33% of Kansans want to relocate after pandemic restrictions lift.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic job loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study by The Ascent shows that women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 job losses than men.

News

KU studies excessive exercise in those with eating disorders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study is looking at excessive exercise in those with eating disorders.

News

Kansas ranks in top half of states rich millenials are moving to

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by SmartAsset shows Kansas is in the top 25 states that rich millennials are moving to.

News

American workers may have an issue with employers testing for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent survey conducted by JDP shows Americans may take issue with their employer testing them for COVID-19.

News

265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

News

USDA funds precision planter research at K-State

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has funded technology research for precision planters at K-State.