KU student awarded AAUW International Fellowship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas graduate student in architecture has been awarded the AAUW International Fellowship.

The University of Kansas says the American Association of University Women has awarded its 2020-2021 International Fellowship to Intisar Ameen Tyne of Bangladesh who is a graduate student in mental health care architecture in KU’s School of Architecture and Design.

“The AAUW fellowship will help to understand the vast gap between the available psychiatric resources in Bangladesh and the actual need of patients that requires immediate attention,” Tyne said.

Tyne says she plans to focus on the gender-based disparities in Bangladeshi mental hospitals and is currently working on the historical development of colonial mental hospitals under the supervision of Dr. Mahbub Rashid, professor of architecture.

“The support of AAUW is giving me a head start on my journey toward accomplishing my academic goals and career aspirations,” Tyne said.

KU says AAUW is one of the world’s leading supporters of graduate women’s education as over the past 132 years it has provided over $115 million in fellowships, grants and awards to 13,000 women from 150 countries.

AAUW says it is proud to be one of the nation’s biggest educational funders for women of color.

AAUW says for the 2020 - 2021 school year, it has awarded a total of $3.5 million through seven fellowships and grants programs to over 200 scholars, research projects and programs that promote education and equity for women and girls.

According to KU, AAUW International Fellows are selected for their academic achievement, scholarly promise and demonstrated commitment to women and girls. It says thousands of fellows have returned to their home countries to become leaders in government, academia, community activism, business and science.

