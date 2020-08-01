Advertisement

Kansas ranks second most irresponsible state during COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A study done by the Truth About Insurance shows Kansas is the second most irresponsible state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Truth About Insurance says it recently conducted a study on the most responsible and irresponsible states during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study says it looked at safety precautions in place by local mandates on COVID-19 safety such as wearing face masks.

The study says that Kansas is the second most irresponsible state when it comes to protecting against COVID-19. The study shows that only 32% of adults wear a face mask in public, only 21.3% stay home when possible and only 5,554 COVID-19 tests have been given out per 100,000 residents.

The study says, however, the most irresponsible state is South Carolina. In this state only 37% of adults wear mask, 18.3% stay home when possible and 6,259 COVID-19 tests are given out per 100,000 residents.

To compare, the study says New York seems to be the most COVID-19 responsible state with 53% of adults wearing masks in public, 30.1% staying home when possible and 18,176 COVID-19 tests given out per 100,000 residents.

To read the full study or find out where other states rank visit TheTruthAboutInsurance.com.

