Advertisement

Kansas ranks in top half of states rich millenials are moving to

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study done by SmartAsset shows Kansas is in the top 25 states that rich millennials are moving to.

SmartAsset says it has conducted a study of the top states rich millennials want to move to and Kansas is 25th in the nation.

According to SmartAsset, the millennial taxpayers seem to be moving at a higher rate than their generational counterparts. It says it studied Americans under the age of 35 with an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000 to determine which states they are moving to.

The study says while it studied rich millennials, they are not the only millennials moving. It shows that 5% of all millennial taxpayers are moving, which is higher than those that are in older generations. It also shows that western and southern states are the most popular to move to as many are leaving New York.

The study shows the top states rich millennials are moving to are as follows:

  1. Washington - 2,500 millennials moved in
  2. Colorado - 1,808 millennials moved in
  3. Texas - 1,800 millennials moved in
  4. Florida - 1,100 millennials moved in
  5. North Carolina - 900 millennials moved in
  6. New Jersey - 746 millennials moved in
  7. Oregon - 650 millennials moved in
  8. Idaho - 531 millennials moved in
  9. Arizona - 500 millennials moved in
  10. Tennessee - 500 millennials moved in

The study shows Kansas ranked at 24 with an overall 25 wealthy millennials moving into the state between 2017 and 2018.

To see where other states fall or to read more on the study visit the SmartAsset website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansans looking to move after pandemic restrictions lift

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by Unclutterer.com shows about 33% of Kansans want to relocate after pandemic restrictions lift.

Coronavirus

Women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic job loss

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study by The Ascent shows that women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 job losses than men.

News

KU studies excessive exercise in those with eating disorders

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study is looking at excessive exercise in those with eating disorders.

News

American workers may have an issue with employers testing for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent survey conducted by JDP shows Americans may take issue with their employer testing them for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

News

USDA funds precision planter research at K-State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has funded technology research for precision planters at K-State.

News

USDA investigates market after Holcomb, Kan., Tyson plant closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has released a report discussing ongoing boxed beef and fed cattle prices and the landscape of the market after the closure of the Tyson plant in Holcomb, Kan.

News

Study shows Kansans may be lazy lockdowners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by EzvidWiki shows that Kansans watched an average of 458 hours of TV during lockdown.

News

Shawnee Co. looking to hire 911 dispatchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center is hiring!

News

New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Cars lined the street outside New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka Saturday for their monthly food pantry.