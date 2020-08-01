Kansas ranks in top half of states rich millenials are moving to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study done by SmartAsset shows Kansas is in the top 25 states that rich millennials are moving to.

SmartAsset says it has conducted a study of the top states rich millennials want to move to and Kansas is 25th in the nation.

According to SmartAsset, the millennial taxpayers seem to be moving at a higher rate than their generational counterparts. It says it studied Americans under the age of 35 with an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000 to determine which states they are moving to.

The study says while it studied rich millennials, they are not the only millennials moving. It shows that 5% of all millennial taxpayers are moving, which is higher than those that are in older generations. It also shows that western and southern states are the most popular to move to as many are leaving New York.

The study shows the top states rich millennials are moving to are as follows:

Washington - 2,500 millennials moved in Colorado - 1,808 millennials moved in Texas - 1,800 millennials moved in Florida - 1,100 millennials moved in North Carolina - 900 millennials moved in New Jersey - 746 millennials moved in Oregon - 650 millennials moved in Idaho - 531 millennials moved in Arizona - 500 millennials moved in Tennessee - 500 millennials moved in

The study shows Kansas ranked at 24 with an overall 25 wealthy millennials moving into the state between 2017 and 2018.

To see where other states fall or to read more on the study visit the SmartAsset website.

