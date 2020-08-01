Advertisement

Kansas has 29th best school systems in nation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study shows that Kansas comes in at 29th in the nation for best school systems.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of the states with the best and worst school systems and found that Kansas ranks 29, while Massachusetts ranks first and New Mexico ranks last.

WalletHub says it looked at things such as funding, safety, performance, class size, instructor credentials and overall quality. The study shows that states with more resources or taxes paid by residents typically have better school systems.

According to the study, Kansas’ total score came in at 51.56 with a ranking of 27 for quality and 25 for safety.

For comparison, the study shows that Massachusetts’ overall score was 71.73 with their quality rank and safety rank both coming in first. New Mexico’s score was 27.61 with its quality rank coming in at 51 and its safety rank coming in at 49.

For more information on the study or to see where other states rank visit WalletHub.com.

