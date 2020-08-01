Advertisement

Kansas City 33rd most educated city in nation

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study shows Kansas City is the 33rd most educated city in the U.S.

WalletHub.com says it conducted a study of the most to least educated cities in the United States looking at adults 25 and older with some degree of higher education. It says Kansas City ranks 33 out of 150 while Wichita comes in at 90.

The study says Kansas City ranks 28 in educational attainment and 115 in the quality of education and attainment gap. It shows that Wichita comes in at 77 for educational attainment and 131in the quality of education and attainment gap.

For comparison, the study says the most educated city is Ann Arbor, Mi., ranking 1 in educational attainment and quality of education and attainment gap. Meanwhile, it says the least educated city seems to be Visalia-Porterville, Ca., ranking 148 in educational attainment and 138 in quality of education and attainment gap.

To read more about the study or see where other cities fall visit WalletHub.com.

