Kansans looking to move after pandemic restrictions lift

Unclutterer.com says in a recent survey it conducted of Americans wanting to move, 33% of Kansans admit they are ready to leave their hometowns.

The study shows that 33% of those living in cities in Kansas are ready to move to the suburbs or the country.

According to the study, about 7% of pet owners say being in lockdown has encouraged them to look for more pet-friendly homes.

While many are itching to leave, the study also shows that 20% of homeowners say lockdown inspired home improvements and 46% say they attempted DIY projects around the house.

However, the study says 39% of respondents say if they do decide to move, their biggest priority would be more outdoor space, while 30% say they would look for high-speed broadband, 20% would like a larger kitchen and 11% say they want a study or office.

The study shows that 16% of respondents have already done some virtual house-hunting during lockdowns.

“The pandemic has made a lot of us look at things differently,” says Alexander Brown from Unclutterer.com. “Moving home is a big undertaking but worth it for the benefits you get if you choose more space and a more relaxed pace of life. Packing up a household can be hard, but it’s a good opportunity to get rid of all the things you don’t need anymore, and organizing your new space.”

To read the full study visit Unclutterer.com.

