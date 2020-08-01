Friends and family hold cruise night for COVID victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Rose, a COVID-19 victim, was honored with a cruise night by his friends and family on Topeka Boulevard.

Rose had more than 17 years of experience for the Topeka Correctional Facility as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor. He also enjoyed spending his days with his cars and friends at Cruise Nights and car show.

Bill Johnson, a friend of Rose and car owner, said it was the only way to remember him properly.

“He was well respected and everybody liked him. He’d come to all the shows. We’d all park next to each other, everybody knows each other when we do the shows. You may not know everybody’s name but you know what they drive,” said Johnson.

The Facebook Group, “Topeka Auto Enthusiasts” put the event out on the internet and people chose to come out and support their friend. It started at the Spangles on 29th and Topeka Blvd and at around 5 p.m., they drove to the Owl’s Nest building on Topeka Blvd. where his wife and family showcased his favorite car, his corvette, in his honor.

“It was just such a shock. When I found out he had come down with the coronavirus, cause the last I had talked to him, that’s what we talked about. Anyways, so this is for Rick.” Rose’s wife said he is looking down, smiling and happy because of what they are doing.

