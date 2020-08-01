Advertisement

Friends and family hold cruise night for COVID victim

Richard Rose's friends and family held a cruise night event in honor of their late friend who died from COVID-19 in July. (Aug. 1, 2020)
Richard Rose's friends and family held a cruise night event in honor of their late friend who died from COVID-19 in July. (Aug. 1, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Rose, a COVID-19 victim, was honored with a cruise night by his friends and family on Topeka Boulevard.

Rose had more than 17 years of experience for the Topeka Correctional Facility as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor. He also enjoyed spending his days with his cars and friends at Cruise Nights and car show.

Bill Johnson, a friend of Rose and car owner, said it was the only way to remember him properly.

“He was well respected and everybody liked him. He’d come to all the shows. We’d all park next to each other, everybody knows each other when we do the shows. You may not know everybody’s name but you know what they drive,” said Johnson.

The Facebook Group, “Topeka Auto Enthusiasts” put the event out on the internet and people chose to come out and support their friend. It started at the Spangles on 29th and Topeka Blvd and at around 5 p.m., they drove to the Owl’s Nest building on Topeka Blvd. where his wife and family showcased his favorite car, his corvette, in his honor.

“It was just such a shock. When I found out he had come down with the coronavirus, cause the last I had talked to him, that’s what we talked about. Anyways, so this is for Rick.” Rose’s wife said he is looking down, smiling and happy because of what they are doing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunflower State Games Horseshoe

Updated: moments ago
Sunflower State Games hosted their Horseshoe event. Five teams battled to be number one.

News

A Topeka woman holds rally for youth members to express the effects of gun violence

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A local Topeka woman organized a “Make it Make Sense: Stop the Violence” rally at the state capitol on Saturday to bring attention to the toll of gun violence in the youth community.

News

New social justice action toolkit developed by KU researchers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas researchers are developing a new toolkit for social justice action.

News

Five teams fight for best Horseshoe doubles at the Sunflower State Games

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The double's horseshoe event brought out five teams looking to walk away with some hardware and to be recognized as the best horseshoe team in the state at the Sunflower State Games.

Latest News

News

Airbnb sees rise of rural summer vacations

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be driving treehouse and airstream vacations as summer destinations.

News

KU author questions smart city assumptions

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas author is questioning assumptions on smart cities.

News

Kansas has 7th highest credit card debt in nation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent WalletHub.com study shows that Kansas has the seventh-highest credit card debt in the nation.

News

Farmers.gov features help farmers hire work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched new Farmers.gov features that help farmers hire workers.

Forecast

A few storms this evening, breezy & mild Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

News

Third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is dolling out the third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases.