Five teams fight for best Horseshoe doubles at the Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The double's horseshoe event brought out five teams looking to walk away with some hardware and to be recognized as the best horseshoe team in the state at the Sunflower State Games.

Five teams gathered to pitch horseshoes and to win both a trophy and medal. “It’s fun sport. You’re outdoors. It’s fun. We’re trying to social distance here. You’ll see we’ve separated between stakes and people are instructed to stay six feet away.” Terry Cutheertson, the commissioner of horseshoes for Sunflower State Games said despite COVID-19 impacting the total number of participants, the unsanctioned event for the Sunflower State Games is fueled by competition and community. “Our numbers are way down. Generally we’ll fill up for Sunflower Games, but we run about 80 horseshoe tournaments a year throughout the state.” They play for good times, but to win is the main objective. “All horseshoe pitchers are great people. It’s fun. It’s fun to be around them,” said Cutheertson. “Our defending people here, our defending state champions for sunflower, same thing with the singles every year they come back and try to defend their championship. People want to be the top guy. They want to be the top team or top person that wins that class.” He urges people to go out and practice whenever. “This is city property so anybody can come out here and pitch. All we ask is you maybe put the rubbers back on but go ahead and pitch.” There was also an unsanctioned singles tournament in the morning. Bowling competition will be on august 7.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.