Farmers.gov features help farmers hire work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched new Farmers.gov features that help farmers hire workers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, says new features on the USDA’s Farmers.gov website have been designed to help facilitate employment of H-2A workers.

“My mission from the beginning of my time as Secretary was to make USDA the most effective, most efficient, most customer-focused department in the entire federal government – these changes to Farmers.gov are doing just that. USDA’s goal is to help farmers navigate the complex H-2A program that is administered by Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department so hiring a farmworker is an easier process,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump knows how essential these workers are to our farmers and America’s food supply chain. We will continue working to streamline these and other processes to better serve our customers across the country.”

The USDA says the new features include:

A real-time dashboard that enables farmers to track the status of their eligible employer application and visa applications for temporary nonimmigrant workers;

Streamlining the login information so if a farmer has an existing login.gov account they can save multiple applications tracking numbers for quick look-up at any time;

Enables easy access to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG);

Allows farmers to track time-sensitive actions taken in the course of Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s (OFLC) adjudication of temporary labor certification applications;

Allowing farmers to access all application forms on-line.

Secretary Perdue says in 2018 the department launched a mobile-friendly public website combined with an authenticated portal where customers can apply for programs, process transactions and manage accounts. He says with feedback Farmers.gov delivers farmer-focused features through an agile, iterative process delivering the greatest immediate value to agricultural producers and helping farmers and ranchers feed the nation.

For more information on the new features visit Farmers.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.