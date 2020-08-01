Drive-in-turned-Walmart goes full circle, plans to open drive-in theater

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The south Topeka Walmart is going back to its roots.

The store posted on Facebook Friday night that for the first time in more than 35 years, you’ll be able to sit in your car and watch a movie on a big screen on the property!

Details are to come, but earlier this month, Walmart announced plans to turn 160 store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters in August. The 37th street location was once home to the Chief Drive-In. The sign remains at the entrance.

