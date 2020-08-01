Advertisement

COVID-19 stresses importance of emergency funds

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping a pile of emergency funds.

TopCashback.com, a U.S. based cashback site, says almost 31% of Americans have dipped into their emergency saving over the past six months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cashback site says it surveyed 906 adults all aged over 18 to find out more about Americans’ financial feelings.

TopCashback says it found that 61% of Americans felt financially confident, however, 34% still occasionally stress over money.

The site says it also found that 53% of the U.S. has an emergency fund, and 61% say their emergency stockpile could cover at least six months of living expenses. It says the COVID-19 pandemic has 31% of Americans dipping into these emergency funds.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TopCashback’s Personal Finance Expert, Rebecca Gramuglia has the following tips:

  • Revisit your budget. If you find yourself overspending or using your emergency savings, try implementing the 50/20/30 rule. Make sure your adjusted budget covers essentials, financial priorities and all of your wants. This rule requires you to spend only up to 50 percent of your after-tax income on essentials, such as housing and food; 20 percent on financial priorities such as debt repayments and savings; and 30 percent on your wants; such as splurges. However, if you find yourself needing to save more, consider switching the latter two percentages. Another way to view the 50/20/30 rule is as the Needs/Savings/Wants rule.
  • Be mindful of spending habits. While many are still doing a large majority of shopping online, be sure to look for ways to save. If you find yourself paying for shipping, see if you can score in-store pickup to eliminate extra costs. Plus, be on the lookout for ways to save by shopping sales, using coupons and shopping through a cashback site like TopCashback.com to earn a percentage of your purchase back in cashback.
  • Look for ways to lower your bills. Do a subscription cleanse or deactivate any duplicate accounts to cut costs and save money. Subscriptions include newspapers, streaming, food services and more. It’s easy to sign up for these services during a free trial, but sometimes we forget to opt out before paying. And don’t forget to review all additional expenses like cable and/or internet to negotiate to lower your bill. Any money you “save” by cutting costs can go towards an emergency savings fund.

For more information on the study visit TopCashback.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

News

K-State physicists take stop-action images of light-driven molecular reaction

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University physicists have taken stop-action images of light-driven molecular reactions.

News

Social media post helps Topeka dealership find stolen car

Updated: 49 minutes ago
13 News at Six

KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Updated: 50 minutes ago
KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Latest News

News

Local district answers how they'll respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 53 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

KU professor works to help IPV survivors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas professor is leading grants that will improve health for survivors of intimate partner violence.

News

Local district answers how they will respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
As district’s roll out reopening plans, one major question is how will they respond to a positive case of COVID-19 in a school.

News

Flood Cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
ServiceMaster is one of many companies helping repair and clean homes damaged from heavy rain in the past few days.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers Saturday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Local

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barber Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.