Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck drives into protesters in downtown Wichita

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have seen a video in your social media feed, showing a truck driving through a crowd of demonstrators Thursday night near First and Market in downtown Wichita.

Eyewitness News reached out to the group behind the march, Project Justice ICT. They said everyone is okay and no one is hurt in the incident.

Project Justice ICT member Gabrielle Griffie said the group was protesting, standing in solidarity with the protests in Portland, Oregon, when they drove up and through the group. At one point in the video, you hear a loud noise as the truck makes its way through the crowd.

“A lot of us still didn’t understand that the sound was just like supplies getting hit and not bodies so like after we double-checked that everyone was okay, we continued marching down the street,” said Griffie. ”Absolutely we afraid for our lives.”

The group said the driver of the truck eventually stopped, then pulled a gun on a few of the people who ran after the vehicle.

L. J. Hermrick with Liberty ICT shot the video. He said they were trying to get the truck’s license plate number in the case that it came back.

″There are people out there that are ready to hurt you whether or not you are being peaceful just because they don’t agree,” said Hermrick.

The Wichita Police Department said it has seen the video and is investigating.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 stresses importance of emergency funds

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping a pile of emergency funds.

Local

3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

News

K-State physicists take stop-action images of light-driven molecular reaction

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University physicists have taken stop-action images of light-driven molecular reactions.

News

Social media post helps Topeka dealership find stolen car

Updated: 49 minutes ago
13 News at Six

KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Updated: 50 minutes ago
KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Latest News

News

Local district answers how they'll respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 53 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

KU professor works to help IPV survivors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas professor is leading grants that will improve health for survivors of intimate partner violence.

News

Local district answers how they will respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
As district’s roll out reopening plans, one major question is how will they respond to a positive case of COVID-19 in a school.

News

Flood Cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
ServiceMaster is one of many companies helping repair and clean homes damaged from heavy rain in the past few days.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers Saturday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Local

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barber Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.