American workers may have an issue with employers testing for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey conducted by JDP shows Americans may take issue with their employer testing them for COVID-19.

JDP says it has conducted a study of 2,000 Americans on whether or not they think they are ready to return to the office after COVID-19 closures.

The study found that 86% of the nation would rather take up a four day work week in order to limit the number of people coming into the office, rather than the traditional five day work week.

The study also shows that 69% of Americans say they trust their coworkers to respect personal boundaries in the office with regards to COVID-19.

JDP says the study found an overwhelmingly negative response to employers testing employees for COVID-19 or its antibodies as 63% said they would have issues with this.

According to the study, 62% of Americans think people who return earlier to offices will be favored by management, driving some to return to work early.

Lastly, the study says when asked about COVID-19 measures in the office, American workers prefer the following:

No handshakes, hugs or fist bumps Limited people in the office Keeping workstations six feet apart Limited people in elevators Daily in-person screenings

For more information on the study or to read the full report visit the JDP website.

