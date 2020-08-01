Advertisement

American workers may have an issue with employers testing for COVID-19

(Terri Russell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey conducted by JDP shows Americans may take issue with their employer testing them for COVID-19.

JDP says it has conducted a study of 2,000 Americans on whether or not they think they are ready to return to the office after COVID-19 closures.

The study found that 86% of the nation would rather take up a four day work week in order to limit the number of people coming into the office, rather than the traditional five day work week.

The study also shows that 69% of Americans say they trust their coworkers to respect personal boundaries in the office with regards to COVID-19.

JDP says the study found an overwhelmingly negative response to employers testing employees for COVID-19 or its antibodies as 63% said they would have issues with this.

According to the study, 62% of Americans think people who return earlier to offices will be favored by management, driving some to return to work early.

Lastly, the study says when asked about COVID-19 measures in the office, American workers prefer the following:

  1. No handshakes, hugs or fist bumps
  2. Limited people in the office
  3. Keeping workstations six feet apart
  4. Limited people in elevators
  5. Daily in-person screenings

For more information on the study or to read the full report visit the JDP website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansans looking to move after pandemic restrictions lift

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by Unclutterer.com shows about 33% of Kansans want to relocate after pandemic restrictions lift.

Coronavirus

Women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic job loss

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study by The Ascent shows that women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 job losses than men.

News

KU studies excessive exercise in those with eating disorders

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study is looking at excessive exercise in those with eating disorders.

News

Kansas ranks in top half of states rich millenials are moving to

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by SmartAsset shows Kansas is in the top 25 states that rich millennials are moving to.

Latest News

News

265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

News

USDA funds precision planter research at K-State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has funded technology research for precision planters at K-State.

News

USDA investigates market after Holcomb, Kan., Tyson plant closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA has released a report discussing ongoing boxed beef and fed cattle prices and the landscape of the market after the closure of the Tyson plant in Holcomb, Kan.

News

Study shows Kansans may be lazy lockdowners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study done by EzvidWiki shows that Kansans watched an average of 458 hours of TV during lockdown.

News

Shawnee Co. looking to hire 911 dispatchers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center is hiring!

News

New Mount Zion Baptist Church holds mobile food distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Cars lined the street outside New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Topeka Saturday for their monthly food pantry.