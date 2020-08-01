Advertisement

Airbnb sees rise of rural summer vacations

(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be driving treehouse and airstream vacations as summer destinations.

Airbnb says recent data shows COVID-19 is driving Americans to trade big city vacations for suburban and rural area vacation destinations.

According to the short term rental site in July, it saw one million room nights booked in a single day for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March. It says about 66% of the bookings were located outside of cities.

Airbnb says of those same bookings, 50% were located within 300 miles from vacationers’ homes.

According to the company, treehouses and Airstreams are making popular appearances in its searches.

Airbnb says it believes the boom of the unique vacation sites and rural and suburban vacation destinations is due to Americans wanting to get out of their houses and reconnect in a safe way.

For more information on the Airbnb data visit the Business Insider website.

