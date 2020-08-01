A few storms this evening, breezy & mild Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few isolated showers and storms will move through northeast Kansas before midnight.

The main threats with the storms this evening are brief heavy rain and lightning. The risk of severe weather is low, and storms will move quickly, so the flooding threat is also low.

Behind a cold front Sunday, temperatures will remain unseasonably cool with afternoon highs only in the upper 70s to near 80. North winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

We will get a preview of some fall weather Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and lower humidity. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and storms before midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 65.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 62 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms at night.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 67 Slight chance of morning storms, otherwise partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 69 Slight chance of showers and storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.