A few storms possible late this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will remain unseasonably cool as we start out August with highs likely to remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through the next several days.

A weak cold front will move in from Nebraska later this afternoon, which will allow a few showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Storms will remain scattered, so not everyone will get the rain. A few of the storms could produce brief gusty winds. If you are concerned about flooding, these storms will be moving quickly, so the overall threat of flooding will remain low.

A few showers and storms could linger overnight, otherwise everyone will be dry on Sunday. North winds will be breezy behind the cold front. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to near 80.

A preview of some fall weather is on the way Monday and Tuesday as humidity levels will drop considerably, and high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and storms late in the afternoon. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 61 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms at night.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 67 Chance of morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms at night.

