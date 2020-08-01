3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

The third annual ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ summer camp will begin on Monday August 3rd, this year’s camp will look a bit different than the first two years of camp.

‘Vet Med ROCKS’ stands for Veterinary Medicine R ecruitment and O utreach C lub of K ansas S tate.

Veterinary Medicine students have spent the last few months figuring out how to teach campers about the aspects of veterinary medicine using virtual platforms, and still make the camp interactive.

Each day of camp will visit a different part of the animals, giving campers a chance to compare the similarities and differences between different species of animal.

“There are students who are so interested in veterinary medicine that camp is a great way for them to get some experience, and get to work with vet students.” College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, assistant dean for admissions, Callie Rost says.

For more information on the K-State Vet Med ROCKS camp, you can find them on Facebook and k-state.edu.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.