265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says it saw 29 new law enforcement officers graduate at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

The KLETC says the new officers were members of the 265th basic training class and the graduates represented 16 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state.

The Center says Ryan Morton, a special agent with the Kansas Securities Commission, is the first anti-fraud investigator to graduate from the program.

The KLETC says graduates receive certificates of course completion from it and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. It says the training course fulfills requirements set forth by the state for law enforcement training. It says classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train the officers to solve problems they will face in the line of duty.

The Center says it was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KLETC, almost 300 officers have enrolled annually in 14-week basic training programs. It says it offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 officers each year.

Graduates from the 265th basic training class include:

Finney Mayra Canto, Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Ford Jacqueline Ibarra, Dodge City Police Department

Marion Zachariah Hudlin, Marion Police Department

Montgomery Jodie Whitson, Coffeyville Police Department

Osage Sasha Cason, Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Phillips Jordan Kreller, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt Jarod Gilmore, Pratt Police Department

Reno Levi Conard, Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Riley Caitlyn Barker, Riley County Police Department Richard Umble, Riley County Police Department

Rush Damon Hardin, Rush County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick Troy Carroll, Eastborough Police Department Marcus Bunce, Haysville Police Department Chase Carpenter, Haysville Police Department Jordan Watson, Wichita State University Police Department

Shawnee Ryan Morton, Kansas Securities Commissioner

Sherman Timothy Wright, Goodland Police Department

Wyandotte LeeRoy Carpio, Bonner Springs Police Department Jordan Chronister, Bonner Springs Police Department Dane Dugan, Bonner Springs Police Department



For more information on the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center visit its website.

