265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says it saw 29 new law enforcement officers graduate at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

The KLETC says the new officers were members of the 265th basic training class and the graduates represented 16 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state.

The Center says Ryan Morton, a special agent with the Kansas Securities Commission, is the first anti-fraud investigator to graduate from the program.

The KLETC says graduates receive certificates of course completion from it and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. It says the training course fulfills requirements set forth by the state for law enforcement training. It says classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train the officers to solve problems they will face in the line of duty.

The Center says it was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KLETC, almost 300 officers have enrolled annually in 14-week basic training programs. It says it offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 officers each year.

Graduates from the 265th basic training class include:

  • Finney
    • Mayra Canto, Finney County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ford
    • Jacqueline Ibarra, Dodge City Police Department
  • Marion
    • Zachariah Hudlin, Marion Police Department
  • Montgomery
    • Jodie Whitson, Coffeyville Police Department
  • Osage
    • Sasha Cason, Osage County Sheriff’s Office
  • Phillips
    • Jordan Kreller, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pratt
    • Jarod Gilmore, Pratt Police Department
  • Reno
    • Levi Conard, Reno County Sheriff’s Office
  • Riley
    • Caitlyn Barker, Riley County Police Department
    • Richard Umble, Riley County Police Department
  • Rush
    • Damon Hardin, Rush County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sedgwick
    • Troy Carroll, Eastborough Police Department
    • Marcus Bunce, Haysville Police Department
    • Chase Carpenter, Haysville Police Department
    • Jordan Watson, Wichita State University Police Department
  • Shawnee
    • Ryan Morton, Kansas Securities Commissioner
  • Sherman
    • Timothy Wright, Goodland Police Department
  • Wyandotte
    • LeeRoy Carpio, Bonner Springs Police Department
    • Jordan Chronister, Bonner Springs Police Department
    • Dane Dugan, Bonner Springs Police Department

For more information on the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center visit its website.

