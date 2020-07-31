Advertisement

Two injured Thursday when car hydroplanes on I-70 in Douglas County

Two people were taken to a Lawrence hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred as heavy rain was falling early Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:33 p.m. on eastbound I-70 on the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles west of the Lecompton exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was travel east on I-70 in the center lane when the car hydroplaned. The driver lost control of the car, which ten struck the barrier wall.

The driver, Ronald Gene Lucas, 78, and a passenger, of Overland Park, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Lucas wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Robin Lynette Stickle-Lucas, 49, of Lawrence, also had what were described as minor injuries. She was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The patrol said Stickle-Lucas was wearing a seat belt.

