Advertisement

Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans who live on or around 12th St. will have to find alternate routes beginning in August.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing 12th St. to through traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 3, to locate water lines along the street. It says crews will be opening the road and digging around the water line to make sure it is in the location it needs to be.

According to the City, the contractor will be working in several spots along 12th St. which will result in three to four different closures. It says it expects the closure of the street to last four about two weeks.

The City says it is suggesting for those that live near 12th to use alternate routes and to use side roads to access residences. It also says there will be a detour posted from 10th to Gage for those that do not live in the corridor.

For more information on the project, residents can check the City of Topeka Project Portal.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awards $10,000 to scholarship recipients

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five local students.

News

Kansas sees 97 premises test positive for VSV

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in 24 counties.

News

Harvesters disappointed in HEALS Act

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Harvesters, a Community Food Network, is disappointed the HEALS Act provides no resources for nutrition programs.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Manhattan man arrested for making threats with a gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police in Riley County say he threatened two people with a gun.

News

California man arrested after car stop in northwest Kansas pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 24-year-old California man who was arrested following a car stop in northwest Kansas pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday in federal court in Wichita, authorities said.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Crews quickly extinguished a car fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 70, just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit in west Topeka.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Buick Enclave was heavily damaged after it caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit.

News

Man arrested after early-morning car chase on Friday in Lyon County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.