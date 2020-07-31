Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans who live on or around 12th St. will have to find alternate routes beginning in August.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing 12th St. to through traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 3, to locate water lines along the street. It says crews will be opening the road and digging around the water line to make sure it is in the location it needs to be.

According to the City, the contractor will be working in several spots along 12th St. which will result in three to four different closures. It says it expects the closure of the street to last four about two weeks.

The City says it is suggesting for those that live near 12th to use alternate routes and to use side roads to access residences. It also says there will be a detour posted from 10th to Gage for those that do not live in the corridor.

For more information on the project, residents can check the City of Topeka Project Portal.

