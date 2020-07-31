Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing 12th St. starting Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing 12th St. on Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4., for a mill and overlay project.

The City says the project on 12th will span from Kansas Ave. to Quincy.

According to the City, 13th St. will be closed Monday, Aug. 3, as well from Kansas Ave. to Monroe for an overlay project.

The City says it hopes to be done with pavement marking along 12th on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as weather allows.

