Topeka resale store to close its doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resale store is the latest Topeka business forced to close its doors due to COVID-19.

Midland Care’s Findables on 6th Ave. opened 16 years ago when they took over the American Cancer Society’s store. Every purchase made at Findables supported the free care Midland provides. Unfortunately, the organization says the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to process donations and reduced capacity.

Findables will be open for its final farewell sale starting August 1. Manager Nancy Buckingham Harms says all items will be priced at 50 percent off and the store expects to be open for another month in order to get rid of all its inventory.

