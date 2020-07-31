Advertisement

Sunderland Foundation gifts Washburn University $1 million

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been given $1 million from the Sunderland Foundation.

The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation and the Washburn University School of Law say they have received a $1 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation to build a new law school building.

“The Sunderland Foundation is committed to investing in spaces for non-profits to fulfill their missions including higher education institutions,” said Kent Sunderland, chairman, Sunderland Foundation, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas. “We are once again proud to partner with Washburn University on the School of Law and help develop a world-class building for Washburn’s future law students.”

Marshall Meek, president of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation says he is grateful for the Sunderland Foundation for being a longtime partner of the University and providing funding for campus throughout the past decade.

Meek says this is the second $1 million gift the Sunderland Foundation has gifted the University since 2018. He says the first one benefited the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility.

“We are so grateful for the Sunderland Foundation’s continued generosity toward Washburn as it has been vital to the success of the campus,” Meek said. “Their dedication to creating spaces for students to receive an exceptional education will have a lasting impact not only on Washburn but on this entire region.”

Carla Pratt says she is also thankful for the gift from the Sunderland Foundation for the gift that will help educate future lawyers.

“Construction of this new facility will afford Washburn Law a building that represents the cutting-edge, forward-thinking legal education that we deliver to our students. We are incredibly grateful to the Sunderland Foundation for helping us make this building a reality,” she said. 

Washburn University says it is on track to finalize the funding and break ground on the new building in the spring of 2021.

“Thanks to the Sunderland Foundation, we are one step closer to making this new law building a reality, and we are thankful for their leadership in helping build the infrastructure of the Washburn campus to what it is today,” said Jerry Farley, president, Washburn University.

