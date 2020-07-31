Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health receives masks from Panda Express

(WJRT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Panda Express has donated face masks to Stormont Vail Health to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail Health says Panda Express has donated over 19,900 masks to the hospital as protection for healthcare workers from COVID-19 which has been valued at $18,787.

“Panda Express® has been a longtime supporter of the Stormont Vail Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network,” said Amy Burns, president and executive director, Stormont Vail Foundation. “The Stormont Vail Health system is continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as preparing for the upcoming flu season. These masks will help ensure our doctors and nurses have the necessary equipment to continue providing high-quality care for the over 400,000 resident area we serve.”

Stormont Vail says the donation included 18,000 single-use surgical masks and 1,920 N95 Particulate Respirator masks which will be used for employees throughout the health system to ensure safety for the community against COVID-19.

