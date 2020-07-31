Advertisement

ServiceMaster is one of many companies repairing heavy water damage to homes

ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration equipment for heavy water damage. (July 31, 2020)
ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration equipment for heavy water damage. (July 31, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration has answered around 150 field calls in the last two days to help repair and clean homes from heavy water damage.

Damaged basements, flooded rooms, and ruined carpets are all a nuisance after the heavy rains and many people try to limit the damage but waiting too long for help or fixing the problem themselves can be unsafe.

Jennie Bowen, Marketing Director for ServiceMaster, said it’s best to call a professional when dealing with heavy water damage.

“Our guys are going down there in rubber boots, fully grounded so they’re going to be marching in and they’re going to start getting that water out, but they’re equipped for that,” said Bowen. “People walk down there bare footed, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As water sits, it causes multiple problems like excess moisture, bacteria growth and mold.

“If it’s just damp, yes, you’re welcome to walk around and pick up contents, get stuff out of the way but it’s when it gets up to a foot or two, up your wall, that’s when you want to stay out of it,” said Bowen. “We want to be sure your safe, we don’t want to take any chances of anything happening when you step into that water. We want to be very careful of that.”

Bowen said recent flooding is labeled as category two water, or gray water, and can be walked in but people should look around first.

“It’s coming from the Earth, it’s coming from the ground, it’s coming in the window and it’s touched grass the whole way so it’s kind of gray water so that’s category two. That’s still pretty safe. You can walk through that if it’s not real deep and you feel it’s not near any outlets or anything.”

Water damage can destroy carpet, wood, furniture, toys and more.

She said to not be afraid to throw things away if it means safety for yourself and others around.

“Clear water, clean water, just run-off water, then some of that can be saved. You can take a look at it and see if it’s something important that you need to save you can, but if not, go ahead and start picking things up. Getting it out of the way.”

ServiceMaster is located on Topeka Blvd.

They do offer free estimates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barber Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.

News

Former KHP Trooper Harrington says goodbye

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Harrington is saying goodbye after 29 years of service.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 8 minutes ago
13 News at Six

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 12th St. starting Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

News

K-State teams up with Technology Development Institute for new agricultural product

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is teaming up with the Technology Development institute to develop a new agricultural product.

News

Kansas accents among least understood by smart home devices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
If you’re from Kansas, chances are Alexa may have a hard time understanding you.

News

Trampoline park opens

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

News

KHP inspects buses in preparation for first day of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have troopers inspecting school buses to ensure safe travel for kids in preparation for the first day of school.