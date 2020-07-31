ServiceMaster is one of many companies repairing heavy water damage to homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration has answered around 150 field calls in the last two days to help repair and clean homes from heavy water damage.

Damaged basements, flooded rooms, and ruined carpets are all a nuisance after the heavy rains and many people try to limit the damage but waiting too long for help or fixing the problem themselves can be unsafe.

Jennie Bowen, Marketing Director for ServiceMaster, said it’s best to call a professional when dealing with heavy water damage.

“Our guys are going down there in rubber boots, fully grounded so they’re going to be marching in and they’re going to start getting that water out, but they’re equipped for that,” said Bowen. “People walk down there bare footed, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As water sits, it causes multiple problems like excess moisture, bacteria growth and mold.

“If it’s just damp, yes, you’re welcome to walk around and pick up contents, get stuff out of the way but it’s when it gets up to a foot or two, up your wall, that’s when you want to stay out of it,” said Bowen. “We want to be sure your safe, we don’t want to take any chances of anything happening when you step into that water. We want to be very careful of that.”

Bowen said recent flooding is labeled as category two water, or gray water, and can be walked in but people should look around first.

“It’s coming from the Earth, it’s coming from the ground, it’s coming in the window and it’s touched grass the whole way so it’s kind of gray water so that’s category two. That’s still pretty safe. You can walk through that if it’s not real deep and you feel it’s not near any outlets or anything.”

Water damage can destroy carpet, wood, furniture, toys and more.

She said to not be afraid to throw things away if it means safety for yourself and others around.

“Clear water, clean water, just run-off water, then some of that can be saved. You can take a look at it and see if it’s something important that you need to save you can, but if not, go ahead and start picking things up. Getting it out of the way.”

ServiceMaster is located on Topeka Blvd.

They do offer free estimates.

