Pottawatomie Co. sees new scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a possible asphalt scam.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports of a possible asphalt paving scam in rural St. Mary’s and on the same day received a phone call from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office regarding the possibility of out of state people traveling to smaller communities and offering asphalt paving services while overcharging customers.

The Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post says it is currently investigating the St. Mary’s case and is still uncertain if it is related to the group AG Schmidt’s Office warned of.

On July 30, 2020, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible asphalt paving scam in rural... Posted by Pottawatomie Co Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 31, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident that suspects they may have been scammed or that have concerns about scammers in the area to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with a deputy. It says residents can also leave tips on its Crimestoppers link.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.