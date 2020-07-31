Advertisement

Norwood St. in Topeka closes

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Norwood St. in Topeka has closed due to a sewer problem.

The City of Topeka says it has closed Norwood St. between Kellam and Rice due to a sewer problem needing bypass pumping.

The City says residents that live in the area will be able to access their homes from the west.

The City is estimating a two-week timeline for the project but is still uncertain about how long the project will actually take.

