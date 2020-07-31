Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awards $10,000 to scholarship recipients

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five local students.

The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary says it has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five students from the area that are pursuing education in a healthcare-related field. It says each student receives $1,000 per semester for the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

The Auxiliary says it has given out over 100 scholarships since it was founded in 1955 and over $100,000 in scholarships since 2012. It says the funds for scholarships are granted through fundraisers, donations and purchases made in the Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar. It says it hopes to be able to provide scholarships for those seeking out careers in the field of healthcare field for years to come.

“We received 25 applications, including several post-graduate level applicants, which was a first for us. Our applicants always make it so challenging for the committee to pick who best fits the qualifications when so many of them are outstanding,” says Cindy Paul, Newman Regional Health Auxiliary member and Scholarship Chair.

The NRH Auxiliary says 2020′s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Jake Gould : A senior at Wichita State University who is working towards a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Health from Emporia State University and is from Lyon County. Jake says he helps assist children and young adults that have physical disabilities and is often described as level-headed, a great communicator, has a good sense of humor and a strong work ethic.

Kathryn Kienholtz : A senior at Emporia State University who is earning a dual major in Health and Human Performance and Spanish. She says her ultimate goal is to earn a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy and specialize in pediatrics. She is from Lyon Co. and is known for her mindfulness toward each person’s abilities, drive to take on challenges while managing small details and ability to promote self-confidence in those around her.

Monica Schmidt : A first-year graduate student at Wichita State University that earned an Athletic Training/Pre-Physical Therapy degree and a minor in Health from Emporia State University. She says her long-term goal is to earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She is from Lyon Co. and is known for her interpersonal skills, passion for healthcare and professionalism.

Addison Wagner : A senior at Emporia State University who is earning her Bachelor of Nursing Degree. She says she plans to continue in a Doctoral Program as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. She is from Lyon Co. and is known for her hard work ethic, kindness and compassion.

Brittany White-Dold: A first-year medical student at the University of Kansas. She has earned a Biology degree with a minor in Chemistry and Psychology from the University of Saint Mary. She says her long term goal is to become a physician. She is from Chase County and is known for her effective communication, ability to work with diverse populations, resiliency and tenacious focus. Newman Regional Health Auxiliary says Brittany is the honorarium for its Physician Scholarship.

