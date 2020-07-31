Advertisement

Marshall votes no on Department of Defense Appropriations Act

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall has voted against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he voted against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, claiming it was full of partisan politics.

“I cannot support this funding bill which is largely designed to stymie the goals of the Trump Administration and advance radical left-wing agenda items,” said Rep. Marshall. “This bill restricts President Trump’s ability to build the southern border wall, contains a number of pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty provisions, eliminates several long-standing Second Amendment protections, and underfunds critical federal law enforcement to placate the left-wing mob House Democrats refuse to denounce.”

More information on the Department of Defense Appropriations Act can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas accents among least understood by smart home devices

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
If you’re from Kansas, chances are Alexa may have a hard time understanding you.

News

Trampoline park opens

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

News

KHP inspects buses in preparation for first day of school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have troopers inspecting school buses to ensure safe travel for kids in preparation for the first day of school.

News

Restaurant thanks hospital workers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Panda Express thanked employees at Stormont Vail with lunch.

News

Dunkin’ reintroduces Free Donut Fridays, introduces Free Coffee Mondays

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dunkin’ Donuts is reintroducing Free Donut Fridays and has introduced a new addition, Free Coffee Mondays for DD Perks members.

Latest News

News

3rd and 4th St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 3rd and 4th St. for a mill and overlay of the streets.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sunderland Foundation gifts Washburn University $1 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University has been given $1 million from the Sunderland Foundation.

News

KDHE looking for nominations for Kansas Health Champions Awards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is accepting nominations for the Kansas Health Champion Awards.

News

Body found at Konza Prairie identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department has identified the body of a woman they found at the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.