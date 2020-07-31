Marshall votes no on Department of Defense Appropriations Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall has voted against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he voted against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, claiming it was full of partisan politics.

“I cannot support this funding bill which is largely designed to stymie the goals of the Trump Administration and advance radical left-wing agenda items,” said Rep. Marshall. “This bill restricts President Trump’s ability to build the southern border wall, contains a number of pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty provisions, eliminates several long-standing Second Amendment protections, and underfunds critical federal law enforcement to placate the left-wing mob House Democrats refuse to denounce.”

