Manhattan man arrested for making threats with a gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police in Riley County say he threatened two people with a gun.

The Riley County Police Department says officers were called to the 1200 block of Blumont Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman said a man pointed a gun at them.

Officials say less than 15 minutes later they had a suspect in custody.

He was identified as Austin Carter, 23, of Manhattan.

Carter was arrested in connection to two charges of aggravated assault.

According to RCPD, Carter was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

