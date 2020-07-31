Advertisement

Man arrested after early-morning chase in Lyon County

A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.
A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car chase Friday in Lyon County landed a man in jail in connection with traffic and drug offenses.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the pursuit began around 1:14 a.m. in the 1700 block of E5 Road when the driver of a silver Hyundai Accent fled from officers.

The pursuit ended in the 2500 block of Road K.

Rankin said Justin Lee Heston, 28, of Reading, was taken into custody at that time and was booked into the L yon County Jail in connection with

The pursuit later ended in the 2500 block of Road K where the suspect was identified as Justin Lee Heston 28 years of age from Reading, KS.

Heston was transported to Lyon County Jail and was booked in connection with felon fleeing and eluding; having no ignition interlock; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

