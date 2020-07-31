Man arrested after early-morning chase in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car chase Friday in Lyon County landed a man in jail in connection with traffic and drug offenses.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the pursuit began around 1:14 a.m. in the 1700 block of E5 Road when the driver of a silver Hyundai Accent fled from officers.

The pursuit ended in the 2500 block of Road K.

Rankin said Justin Lee Heston, 28, of Reading, was taken into custody at that time and was booked into the L yon County Jail in connection with

Heston was transported to Lyon County Jail and was booked in connection with felon fleeing and eluding; having no ignition interlock; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

