Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers joins Executive Committee of National Lieutenant Governor Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers has joined the Executive Committee of National Lieutenant Governor Association to help pass policy resolutions.

Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers says he has been appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the National Lieutenant Governors Association which is a nonpartisan nonprofit that serves America’s lieutenant governors and seconds-in-command.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to serve on the NLGA leadership committee, representing the Midwest region,” Lt. Governor Rogers said. “I look forward to working with this strong bipartisan group of Lt. Governors who share my commitment to working across party and state lines to address the needs of our communities and enhance state government.”

Rogers says the committee meets about three times annually and is responsible for charting the course of issues to be discussed by the nation’s second-highest state officeholders. He says it also will address issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.

“His peers find Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers to be an engaged leader who works across party and state and territorial lines to develop and share ideas from rural prosperity to health care,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.

The NLGA says it convened virtually to meet with Rogers, who also serves on the NLGA Policy Resolutions Committee, and vote on 19 policy resolutions by members, to outline awareness and solutions to important, widespread policy challenges shared by all states and territories. It says all were approved.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to lead my peers from across the country in addressing common challenges due to the COVID pandemic and beyond,” Lt. Gov. Rogers said. “I was proud to offer my support on resolutions to spotlight agriculture’s essential workers, the importance of sustainable infrastructure, and more.”

“NLGA offers the opportunity for lieutenant governors and gubernatorial successors to engage in dialogue that improves and enhances state government,” Brossart said. “The policy resolutions process allows elected officials on both sides of the aisle to come together in agreement on some of the most pressing policy issues of the day.”

Rogers says the topics of the resolutions include the importance of adopting telehealth and broadband in the U.S., awareness of diseases and healthcare needs, agriculture and trade, solutions for economic recovery and more.

All resolutions can be found on the NLGA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.