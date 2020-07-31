Advertisement

Leap Family Entertainment Center holds grand opening

Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.
Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leap Family Entertainment hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location on SW 37th at Wood Valley, west of Burlingame.

Leap offers a lot of active fun, including trampolines, dodgeball, basketball, climbing walls and even virtual reality games. They also offer private party packages that include shirts for each kid, pizza from Pizzagel’s and jump socks. Leap has one other location in Salina.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barber Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.

News

Former KHP Trooper Harrington says goodbye

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Harrington is saying goodbye after 29 years of service.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 8 minutes ago
13 News at Six

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 12th St. starting Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

News

ServiceMaster is one of many companies repairing heavy water damage to homes

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration has answered around 150 field calls in the last two days to help repair and clean homes from heavy water damage.

News

K-State teams up with Technology Development Institute for new agricultural product

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is teaming up with the Technology Development institute to develop a new agricultural product.

News

Kansas accents among least understood by smart home devices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
If you’re from Kansas, chances are Alexa may have a hard time understanding you.

News

Trampoline park opens

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.