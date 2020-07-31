KHP inspects buses in preparation for first day of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol will have troopers inspecting school buses to ensure safe travel for kids in preparation for the first day of school.

KHP says troopers will be working to ensure the safety of children traveling to and from school by inspecting school buses. It says troopers inspect the vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition before the buses transport loads of school children.

The Department says it will be inspecting buses in mid-July and mid-August until the beginning of the school year to ensure children arrive and are unloaded safely at schools. It says troopers will be checking lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

“Our children are our future. We owe it to the family members and their children alike to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said Captain Andy Dean, KHP Commander of Public and Governmental Affairs. “By partnering with these school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

KHP says busses or school vehicles that pass inspections will receive a decal that will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield of the vehicle. It says those that do not comply with safety regulations will not be used to transport students until all violations are corrected and a Trooper rechecks it.

According to KHP, in 2019 it inspected 12,041 buses and other school vehicles for violations.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.