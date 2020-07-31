KDHE looking for nominations for Kansas Health Champions Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is accepting nominations for the Kansas Health Champion Awards.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says it is accepting nominations for its annual Kansas Health Champion Awards which are given to individuals and organizations making an exceptional effort to model, encourage and promote health and fitness in the state.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is excited to partner in this important initiative to recognize those who make healthy living in our state a priority,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “It’s important that we recognize their efforts and the difference they are making in their communities.”

The KDHE says nominees should demonstrate the following:

Work that goes above and beyond what is expected to model, encourage and promote fitness

Work that helps overcome health inequities

Sustainable influence or activity

Far-reaching health impact

“In addition to promoting effective models for increasing physical activity, nutrition and tobacco-free living for replication by organizations and communities around the state, the awards also allow us the opportunity to honor the outstanding work of one individual and one organization this year,” Candice McField, Governors Council on Fitness Awards Committee Chair, said. “Eligible nominees might include an outstanding volunteer, a school, a local community, a newspaper or individual reporter, a local or State policymaker or an employer, among others.”

For a list of past winners or more information on the awards visit the Kansas Governor’s Council of Fitness website.

Submissions for nominees are being accepted here.

