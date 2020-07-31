Advertisement

Kansas sees 97 premises test positive for VSV

(KEVN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in 24 counties.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, a virus primarily affecting horse and cattle, in 24 counties and 97 premises have tested positive. It says of the 97 positive residences, 51 are currently under quarantine.

The KDA says the following counties have had positive cases of VSV:

  • Allen
  • Bourbon
  • Butler
  • Chase
  • Cherokee
  • Coffey
  • Cowley
  • Crawford
  • Elk
  • Franklin
  • Greenwood
  • Labette
  • Linn
  • Lyon
  • Marion
  • Miami
  • Montgomery
  • Morris
  • Neosho
  • Riley
  • Sedgwick
  • Sumner
  • Wilson
  • Woodson

According to the KDA, the outbreak began in south-central Kansas in mid-June and has now expanded its reach to the north and east. It says it is waiting for laboratory results from animals that have shown symptoms in other counties as the outbreak spreads.

The KDA says all premises with confirmed cases of VSV in horses and cattle have been quarantined and those showing clinical signs of the virus have also been placed under quarantine. It says a quarantine lasts for 14 days after the onset of symptoms appears in the last animal on the premises and is not lifted until a veterinarian has given each animal an examination.

For more information on VSV, visit the KDA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awards $10,000 to scholarship recipients

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five local students.

News

Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans who live on or around 12th St. will have to find alternate routes beginning in August.

News

Harvesters disappointed in HEALS Act

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Harvesters, a Community Food Network, is disappointed the HEALS Act provides no resources for nutrition programs.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Manhattan man arrested for making threats with a gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police in Riley County say he threatened two people with a gun.

News

California man arrested after car stop in northwest Kansas pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 24-year-old California man who was arrested following a car stop in northwest Kansas pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday in federal court in Wichita, authorities said.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Crews quickly extinguished a car fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 70, just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit in west Topeka.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Buick Enclave was heavily damaged after it caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit.

News

Man arrested after early-morning car chase on Friday in Lyon County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.