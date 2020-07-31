Kansas sees 97 premises test positive for VSV

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in 24 counties.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, a virus primarily affecting horse and cattle, in 24 counties and 97 premises have tested positive. It says of the 97 positive residences, 51 are currently under quarantine.

The KDA says the following counties have had positive cases of VSV:

Allen

Bourbon

Butler

Chase

Cherokee

Coffey

Cowley

Crawford

Elk

Franklin

Greenwood

Labette

Linn

Lyon

Marion

Miami

Montgomery

Morris

Neosho

Riley

Sedgwick

Sumner

Wilson

Woodson

According to the KDA, the outbreak began in south-central Kansas in mid-June and has now expanded its reach to the north and east. It says it is waiting for laboratory results from animals that have shown symptoms in other counties as the outbreak spreads.

The KDA says all premises with confirmed cases of VSV in horses and cattle have been quarantined and those showing clinical signs of the virus have also been placed under quarantine. It says a quarantine lasts for 14 days after the onset of symptoms appears in the last animal on the premises and is not lifted until a veterinarian has given each animal an examination.

For more information on VSV, visit the KDA website.

