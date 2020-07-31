Advertisement

Kansas sees 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 27,812 positive cases

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has a total of 358 COVID-19 related deaths and 27,812 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state currently has 358 COVID-19 related deaths, nine more than reported on Wednesday, July 29, and 27,812 positive cases, 942 more cases than reported on Wednesday.

KDHE says county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 14
  • Anderson – 27
  • Atchison – 59
  • Barber – 4
  • Barton – 92
  • Bourbon – 57
  • Brown – 36
  • Butler – 215
  • Chase – 6
  • Chautauqua – 5
  • Cherokee – 70
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 44
  • Clay – 18
  • Cloud – 29
  • Coffey – 67
  • Comanche – 3
  • Cowley – 151
  • Crawford – 380
  • Decatur - 5
  • Dickinson – 37
  • Doniphan – 42
  • Douglas – 663
  • Edwards – 10
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 130
  • Ellsworth – 18
  • Finney – 1,646
  • Ford – 2,106
  • Franklin – 150
  • Geary – 179
  • Gove – 3
  • Graham - 17
  • Grant – 80
  • Gray – 64
  • Greeley - 3
  • Greenwood – 15
  • Hamilton – 41
  • Harper – 8
  • Harvey – 165
  • Haskell – 39
  • Hodgeman – 11
  • Jackson – 143
  • Jefferson – 61
  • Jewell – 9
  • Johnson – 4,995
  • Kearny – 54
  • Kingman - 9
  • Kiowa – 6
  • Labette – 109
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,422
  • Lincoln - 6
  • Linn – 33
  • Logan – 2
  • Lyon – 636
  • Marshall – 9
  • Marion – 51
  • McPherson – 139
  • Meade – 44
  • Miami – 122
  • Mitchell – 27
  • Montgomery – 140
  • Morris – 9
  • Morton – 9
  • Nemaha – 46
  • Neosho – 51
  • Ness – 5
  • Norton – 22
  • Osage – 37
  • Osborne – 4
  • Ottawa – 30
  • Pawnee – 7
  • Phillips – 43
  • Pottawatomie – 108
  • Pratt – 33
  • Reno – 229
  • Republic – 27
  • Rice – 26
  • Riley – 418
  • Rooks – 16
  • Rush - 6
  • Russell - 11
  • Saline – 327
  • Scott – 26
  • Sedgwick – 4,196
  • Seward – 1,119
  • Shawnee – 1,398
  • Sheridan – 7
  • Sherman – 14
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 3
  • Stanton – 23
  • Stevens – 43
  • Sumner – 97
  • Thomas – 29
  • Trego – 5
  • Wabaunsee – 39
  • Washington – 2
  • Wichita - 3
  • Wilson – 10
  • Woodson – 10
  • Wyandotte – 4,587

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

News

Stormont Vail Health receives masks from Panda Express

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Panda Express has donated face masks to Stormont Vail Health to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Summer road trip? Quarantines are crimping some US travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.