Kansas sees 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 27,812 positive cases
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has a total of 358 COVID-19 related deaths and 27,812 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state currently has 358 COVID-19 related deaths, nine more than reported on Wednesday, July 29, and 27,812 positive cases, 942 more cases than reported on Wednesday.
KDHE says county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 14
- Anderson – 27
- Atchison – 59
- Barber – 4
- Barton – 92
- Bourbon – 57
- Brown – 36
- Butler – 215
- Chase – 6
- Chautauqua – 5
- Cherokee – 70
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 44
- Clay – 18
- Cloud – 29
- Coffey – 67
- Comanche – 3
- Cowley – 151
- Crawford – 380
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 37
- Doniphan – 42
- Douglas – 663
- Edwards – 10
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 130
- Ellsworth – 18
- Finney – 1,646
- Ford – 2,106
- Franklin – 150
- Geary – 179
- Gove – 3
- Graham - 17
- Grant – 80
- Gray – 64
- Greeley - 3
- Greenwood – 15
- Hamilton – 41
- Harper – 8
- Harvey – 165
- Haskell – 39
- Hodgeman – 11
- Jackson – 143
- Jefferson – 61
- Jewell – 9
- Johnson – 4,995
- Kearny – 54
- Kingman - 9
- Kiowa – 6
- Labette – 109
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,422
- Lincoln - 6
- Linn – 33
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 636
- Marshall – 9
- Marion – 51
- McPherson – 139
- Meade – 44
- Miami – 122
- Mitchell – 27
- Montgomery – 140
- Morris – 9
- Morton – 9
- Nemaha – 46
- Neosho – 51
- Ness – 5
- Norton – 22
- Osage – 37
- Osborne – 4
- Ottawa – 30
- Pawnee – 7
- Phillips – 43
- Pottawatomie – 108
- Pratt – 33
- Reno – 229
- Republic – 27
- Rice – 26
- Riley – 418
- Rooks – 16
- Rush - 6
- Russell - 11
- Saline – 327
- Scott – 26
- Sedgwick – 4,196
- Seward – 1,119
- Shawnee – 1,398
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 14
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 3
- Stanton – 23
- Stevens – 43
- Sumner – 97
- Thomas – 29
- Trego – 5
- Wabaunsee – 39
- Washington – 2
- Wichita - 3
- Wilson – 10
- Woodson – 10
- Wyandotte – 4,587
