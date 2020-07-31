Kansas sees 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 27,812 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has a total of 358 COVID-19 related deaths and 27,812 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state currently has 358 COVID-19 related deaths, nine more than reported on Wednesday, July 29, and 27,812 positive cases, 942 more cases than reported on Wednesday.

KDHE says county counts are as follows:

Allen – 14

Anderson – 27

Atchison – 59

Barber – 4

Barton – 92

Bourbon – 57

Brown – 36

Butler – 215

Chase – 6

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 70

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 44

Clay – 18

Cloud – 29

Coffey – 67

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 151

Crawford – 380

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 37

Doniphan – 42

Douglas – 663

Edwards – 10

Elk - 1

Ellis – 130

Ellsworth – 18

Finney – 1,646

Ford – 2,106

Franklin – 150

Geary – 179

Gove – 3

Graham - 17

Grant – 80

Gray – 64

Greeley - 3

Greenwood – 15

Hamilton – 41

Harper – 8

Harvey – 165

Haskell – 39

Hodgeman – 11

Jackson – 143

Jefferson – 61

Jewell – 9

Johnson – 4,995

Kearny – 54

Kingman - 9

Kiowa – 6

Labette – 109

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,422

Lincoln - 6

Linn – 33

Logan – 2

Lyon – 636

Marshall – 9

Marion – 51

McPherson – 139

Meade – 44

Miami – 122

Mitchell – 27

Montgomery – 140

Morris – 9

Morton – 9

Nemaha – 46

Neosho – 51

Ness – 5

Norton – 22

Osage – 37

Osborne – 4

Ottawa – 30

Pawnee – 7

Phillips – 43

Pottawatomie – 108

Pratt – 33

Reno – 229

Republic – 27

Rice – 26

Riley – 418

Rooks – 16

Rush - 6

Russell - 11

Saline – 327

Scott – 26

Sedgwick – 4,196

Seward – 1,119

Shawnee – 1,398

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 14

Smith – 3

Stafford – 3

Stanton – 23

Stevens – 43

Sumner – 97

Thomas – 29

Trego – 5

Wabaunsee – 39

Washington – 2

Wichita - 3

Wilson – 10

Woodson – 10

Wyandotte – 4,587

For more information visit the KDHE website.

